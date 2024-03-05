Why AP called GOP primaries for Trump: Race calls explained

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Associated Press was able to declare former President Donald Trump the winner in a string of Republican presidential primaries as initial vote results revealed no path for former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley to overtake him. AP called races across several states shortly after polls closed on Tuesday. In some places, Trump was leading Haley by margins of three- or four-to-one. In North Carolina, Trump was declared the winner at 8 p.m. EST, or 30 minutes after polls closed, when some votes had been reported from more than half of the state’s 100 counties. The initial results showed Trump tripling the number of votes Haley had received. In Oklahoma, Trump had an even larger lead over Haley when AP called the race.

