What to know about Alabama’s fast-tracked legislation to protect in vitro fertilization clinics

Alabama lawmakers are moving quickly with legislation to protect clinics that provide in vitro fertilization from lawsuits in response to a ruling last month from the State’s Supreme Court that frozen embryos have the rights of children under the state’s wrongful death law. The Republican-sponsored measures up for vote this week seek to provide clarity for the clinics and their patients. Three Alabama clinics paused IVF services last month after a state supreme court ruling declared that embryos outside the body have some constitutional rights. Some abortion opponents think it’s important to grant embryos and fetuses rights. But top Republicans in Alabama are supporting the new measures, which do not address whether embryos outside the body should legally be considered children.

