Timeline announced for second round of Missouri marijuana microbusinesses

By Joe McLean

JEFFERSON CITY, Missouri (KMOV) — The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services announced the timeline on which the next round of cannabis microbusiness licenses will be issued.

The department said it will accept applications from April 15 through April 29 and that licenses are expected to be issued in July, based on a lottery drawing set to take place in the previous month.

Microbusinesses are different than dispensaries in that they are under a growth limit of 250 flowering plants. They’re also allowed to manufacture, package and transport products.

The first round of microbusiness facility licenses was issued in October.

“Microbusinesses are marijuana facility licenses that are only issued to eligible entities and individuals and are designed to allow marginalized or under-represented individuals to participate in the legal marijuana market,” the department said in a press release announcing the next round of applications.

The DHSS is required to issue at least 144 licenses, including for 48 dispensaries and 96 wholesale sellers.

State law also requires the licenses to be evenly dispersed among Missouri’s eight congressional districts.

Missouri began issuing recreational cannabis licenses last February, while the first medical cannabis licenses were issued in October 2020.

Those licenses expire after three years, and dispensaries like Missouri Health and Wellness are planning their first renewal in the coming weeks.

“They actually made it very simple,” said Maggie Chatterton, the state manager of MHW’s four Missouri locations. “It’s a portal [online], we can log in and manage our licenses and we put through our payment for our renewal online already and it’s good to go.”

Chatterton said the litany of state regulations that come with a license have been manageable. Still, she foresees possible adjustments to those regulations as the cannabis market further integrates into the state’s economy.

She added that customers have been excited about comprehensive marijuana legalization since it passed by initiative petition in 2022.

“They’re very excited about it,” Chatterton said. “They’re excited for the opportunity. Taxes is a common thing that they bring up, especially with the increase in the taxes recently. But they enjoy the opportunity to have access to safe and reliable cannabis.”

