This Rome atelier is behind many an Oscar for costume design. Will ‘Napoleon’ be next?

By SILVIA STELLACCI
Associated Press

ROME (AP) — The Tirelli atelier in Rome’s Prati neighborhood has woven itself into the fabric of Italian and international film history, with its costume designs behind 17 Academy Awards for costume design. Its artisans collaborated with designers Janty Yates and Dave Crossman to create the costumes for Ridley Scott’s “Napoleon.” The Hollywood designers are up for an Oscar nomination that will be decided at this weekend’s Academy Awards.

