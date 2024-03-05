The trip to Margaritaville can soon be made on the Jimmy Buffett Highway

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Iconic Florida singer Jimmy Buffet named one of his albums “A1A” in honor of the coastal highway that winds through about 340 miles along the state’s Atlantic Coast, and now Florida is about to return the honor. State Highway A1A will become the Jimmy Buffett Memorial Highway as soon as Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signs the bill the Senate sent to him Tuesday with a unanimous vote. Buffett died in September and is remembered for his songs that drove tourists to the Florida Keys looking for sun, sand and relaxation. Key West earned the nickname “Margaritaville” after his song about wasting away by the sea looking for a lost shaker of salt.

