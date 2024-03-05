State funeral for former Canadian Prime Minister Mulroney to be held March 23
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says a state funeral for former Prime Minister Brian Mulroney will be held on March 23 in Montreal. Mulroney died Feb. 29 at a Florida hospital following a recent fall at his Palm Beach home. He was 84. Mulroney led the Progressive Conservative Party of Canada and served nearly nine years as prime minister between 1984 and 1993. He is remembered for being the leader to usher in new trade relations with the United States, first with the Canada-U.S. Free Trade Agreement and later the first version of the North American Free Trade Agreement.