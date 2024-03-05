Sarah Stewart wins Republican race to lead Alabama Supreme Court, weeks after frozen embryo ruling
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Republicans in Alabama have chosen Justice Sarah Stewart as their nominee to lead the state Supreme Court. The court touched off a furor last month with its decision to recognize frozen embryos as children. Women in Alabama saw their appointments canceled and their path to parenthood put in doubt after three major clinics paused IVF services. Nationally, Democrats sought to rally their base by portraying the ruling as an example of extreme conservative positions in the aftermath Roe v. Wade being overturned. On Tuesday, Stewart defeated Bryan Taylor, a former state senator and legal adviser to two governors. She will next face Circuit Judge Greg Griffin, a Democrat from Montgomery.