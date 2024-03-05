Sarah Stewart wins Republican race to lead Alabama Supreme Court, weeks after frozen embryo ruling

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Republicans in Alabama have chosen Justice Sarah Stewart as their nominee to lead the state Supreme Court. The court touched off a furor last month with its decision to recognize frozen embryos as children. Women in Alabama saw their appointments canceled and their path to parenthood put in doubt after three major clinics paused IVF services. Nationally, Democrats sought to rally their base by portraying the ruling as an example of extreme conservative positions in the aftermath Roe v. Wade being overturned. On Tuesday, Stewart defeated Bryan Taylor, a former state senator and legal adviser to two governors. She will next face Circuit Judge Greg Griffin, a Democrat from Montgomery.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.