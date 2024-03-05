New obstruction of justice crimes levied against Sen. Bob Menendez in rewritten indictment
By LARRY NEUMEISTER
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — New obstruction of justice crimes have been lodged against Sen. Bob Menendez. The new charges were in a rewritten indictment returned against the Democrat on Tuesday in Manhattan federal court. New charges of conspiracy to obstruct justice and obstruction of justice were added against Menendez and his wife Nadine. They enlarged an indictment that already alleges that the couple conspired with three businessmen to accept bribes of gold bars, cash and a luxury car in return for the senator’s help in projects pursued by the businessmen. Both have pleaded not guilty. One businessman pleaded guilty last week, agreeing to testify at trial against the other defendants.