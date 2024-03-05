Regulator proposes capping credit card late fees at $8, latest in Biden’s campaign against junk fees
By KEN SWEET and JOSH BOAK
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — The Biden administration is moving to cap credit card late fees at $8. It’s the latest effort in the White House push to end what it has called junk fees and is a move that regulators say will save Americans up to $10 billion a year. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau says the average credit card late fee is around $32. President Joe Biden plans to highlight the proposal along with other efforts to reduce costs to Americans at a meeting of his competition council on Tuesday. The Democratic president is forming a new strike force to crack down on unfair pricing on things like groceries and prescription drugs.