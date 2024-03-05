Production at a Tesla plant near Berlin is halted after a power outage. Officials suspect arson

BERLIN (AP) — Production at a Tesla electric vehicle plant near Berlin came to a standstill and workers were evacuated after a power outage that officials suspect was caused by arson. The Interior Ministry in the state of Brandenburg where the plant is located says unknown perpetrators are suspected of deliberately setting fire to a high-voltage transmission line. The fire early on Tuesday caused the power supply to fail to the surrounding towns, including Grünheide, where the Tesla factory is located. The news agency dpa quoted Brandenburg’s Interior Minister Michael Stübgen as saying that initial findings indicate the fire was intentional.

