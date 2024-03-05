PACT Act expands health care benefits to veterans exposed to toxins and other hazards

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)- Tuesday was a big win for veterans in Colorado, as a major change to health care benefits for service members went into effect.

The move vastly expands which veterans are eligible for "Pact Act" benefits.

Tuesday, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is expanding those Pact Act benefits, opening them up to vets who served as far back as Vietnam and were exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxic substances during their service.

It's a change that will impact thousands of veterans, not only in Pueblo but across the nation.

"15,000 to 18,000 vets is what we're pushing in Pueblo," said Eric Moncibais, Southeast Regional Veteran Service Officer.

Scores of veterans call Pueblo home and on Tuesday they celebrated a historic day.

"Today is the special day," said Sal Katz, Director of rural Colorado Veteran Services for Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center in Pueblo.

More military members who were exposed to toxins and other hazards at home or abroad are now eligible to enroll for expanded VA benefits under the Pact Act.

The list of eligible vets now includes Vietnam veterans as well as those who served in the Gulf War, Iraq, and Afghanistan. Those veterans are now eligible to enroll in VA health care without first applying for VA benefits and officials at Mt Carmel Veterans Service Center in Pueblo can help you file your claim.

"Every veteran should be able to come in to not only Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center, but any veteran county, VSO or regional offices. They have to come in because the benefits are there. We just have to say, just walk in, let us come and serve you," said Katz.

This expansion of VA health care eliminates the phased-in approach originally called for by the Pact Act. That means that millions of veterans are now eligible for VA health care, up to eight years earlier than the original act called for.

The southeast regional veteran service officer said it's about time more veterans and their families get the care they deserve.

