North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore’s win marks big change in state’s congressional delegation

North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore has won the Republican primary for a U.S. House seat in North Carolina. Moore’s 14th District is one of three expected to flip to Republicans after new district maps were drawn for the 2024 elections. The Republican-controlled General Assembly approved districts skewing rightward, prompting three Democrats to forgo reelection bids. Republican Reps. Patrick McHenry and Dan Bishop also declined to seek reelection. The results of past elections indicate the new districts will likely elect at least 10 Republicans. Currently, the state’s congressional delegation has seven Republicans and seven Democrats.

