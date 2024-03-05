Nebraska’s new law limiting abortion and trans healthcare is argued before the state Supreme Court

The Nebraska Supreme Court is considering arguments made in a lawsuit challenging a law passed last year that combines a 12-week abortion ban with restrictions on gender-affirming care for those under 19. The lawsuit was brought by the American Civil Liberties Union representing Planned Parenthood. It argues that the hybrid law violates a state constitutional requirement that legislative bills stick to a single subject. The Nebraska Attorney General’s Office is defending the law. It argued Tuesday that the law does not violate the single-subject requirement, because both abortion and gender-affirming care would fall under the subject of health care. The high court will make a ruling at a later date.

