MLB The Show 24 unveils female player mode ‘Women Pave Their Way’

MLB The Show 24 has unveiled a female player mode for this year’s video game. A trailer released Tuesday showcases “Road to the Show: Women Pave Their Way” for the game scheduled to be released March 19. A statement on the video game’s website says “for the first time ever, you can create and play as a female ballplayer, with a unique Road to the Show story that evolves with the player over the course of your career.” The trailer features a nod to Kelsie Whitmore, the first female player in an MLB partnered league.

By The Associated Press

