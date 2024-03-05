Maryland Senate approves legal protections for gender-affirming care

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Gender-affirming treatment in Maryland would be protected from criminal and civil actions brought by other states under a measure approved that has been approved by the state Senate. The Democrat-controlled Senate voted 33-13 on Tuesday for the measure that would provide the same legal protection offered by the state for abortions. It now goes to the House, where a similar bill has been introduced. The measure protects medical records of patients in Maryland from criminal, civil and administrative actions relating to gender-affirming care, if records were sought in investigations started in another state.

