Man freed from prison after 34 years after judge vacates conviction in 1990 murder
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A man has been released from a Pennsylvania prison after more than three decades following a Philadelphia judge’s decision to vacate his conviction in a 1990 murder. The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that 61-year-old Ronald Johnson was released from State Correctional Institution-Phoenix on Monday night following the judge’s decision and the prosecutor’s move to dismiss charges. The nonprofit law firm Philips Black, which represents incarcerated people, said Johnson’s conviction was based on testimony from two men whose stories changed “considerably” over the course of police interviews, and the conviction was unsupported by fingerprint, DNA, or other forensic evidence.