Man found guilty of killing a Chicago police officer and wounding another

CHICAGO (AP) — A man has been found guilty of shooting and killing a Chicago police officer, wounding her partner and firing at a third officer in August 2021. Emonte Morgan, 23, of Chicago was found guilty Tuesday of killing Officer Ella French, seriously injuring Officer Carlos Yanez Jr. and shooting at a third police officer during a traffic stop on the city’s South Side. The jury deliberated less than two hours before convicting him of first-degree murder, attempted murder of a peace officer and possession/use of a firearm as a felon.

