Guy Ritchie serves up a meaty thriller-comedy series on Netflix with ‘The Gentlemen’

NEW YORK (AP) — Guy Ritchie tries TV with the new Netflix series “The Gentlemen.” A sort of British take on “Breaking Bad,” the show follows an English aristocrat who inherits his family’s asset-rich but cash-poor estate and farm only to discover that it is also a massive secret weed farm, run by gangsters. How the newly titled duke navigates this criminal underworld propels the eight episodes. Theo James stars as the duke, and he says he loved the “idea of a man falling down a rabbit hole and learning to love violence and power and what that means.”

