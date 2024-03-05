Des Moines pastor sentenced to probation for indecent exposure

By KCCI Staff

Click here for updates on this story

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) — A Des Moines pastor accused of groping a parishioner will avoid jail time after pleading guilty to indecent exposure.

Court records show Jose Artero received two years’ probation and a suspended sentence on Monday. He was initially charged with sexual exploitation and assault.

Artero was the lead pastor at Palabra Viva Church in November 2022 when he went to a church member’s home to discuss a relationship problem. There, police alleged, he exposed himself and groped a woman.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.