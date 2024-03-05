Carroll County high school counselor facing several sex offenses, police say

By WANF Staff

VILLA RICA, Georgia (WANF) — A counselor at a high school in Carroll County is facing several charges in connection to an inappropriate relationship with a student and other improper contact with students, according to the Villa Rica Police Department.

Alonzo Wyatt, 30, was charged with six counts of improper sexual contact by a school employee and a criminal attempt charge.

Wyatt was a counselor at Villa Rica High School, police said.

Police said initially, an investigation found that Wyatt is believed to have “engaged in a sexual relationship with a student at the high school on multiple occasions.”

“I am very sad that this is happening at our high school right here,” said Judy Renwick, who lives near the school.

Two other alleged victims were later identified in the investigation, according to Villa Rica police.

“Thus far, the investigation into the additional victims found that they were being counseled by Mr. Wyatt,” police said.

Police said they believe inappropriate comments were made and the two students were solicited for sex and groped during the counseling.

“The district was informed of allegations made against a Villa Rica High School employee,” Carroll County Schools said in a statement. “The matter was turned over to the Villa Rica Police Department, and today they have notified us of the completion of their investigation. We are thankful for the strong relationship we have with our local law enforcement to ensure that the safety of our students remains our top priority.”

Police said their investigation found a “pattern of predatory behavior.”

“I’m glad that I found out about this because I’ll definitely be praying for our area and our school,” said Renwick.

Police said Wyatt “was in a position of trust at the school and students depended on him for assistance, advice, and safety.”

The investigation is ongoing due to “all the complex digital cell phone evidence and numerous victims and witnesses,” according to police.

