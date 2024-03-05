Arizona’s Democratic governor vetoes border bill approved by Republican-led Legislature

PHOENIX (AP) — Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs has vetoed a bill approved by the Republican-controlled Arizona Legislature that would have made it a crime for noncitizens to enter the state through Mexico at a location other than a port entry. The measure was approved late last month along party lines as Arizona has emerged as a popular illegal border crossing point. It would have let local law enforcement arrest non-U.S. citizens who enter Arizona from anywhere but a lawful entrance point. In a letter Monday, Hobbs said the measure doesn’t secure the border and was burdensome for law enforcement and the state court system.

