A timeline of restrictive laws that authorities have used to crack down on dissent in Putin’s Russia

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Russian authorities have adopted a slew of laws restricting fundamental human rights, including freedom of speech and assembly, as well as the rights of minorities and religious groups. These laws have taken aim at “foreign agents” allegedly seeking to exert influence on Russia, members of the LGBTQ+ community, and organizations spreading information critical of the Kremlin or contrary to official narratives. They have helped the Kremlin to maintain tight control over the country’s political system. They have helped the Kremlin to maintain tight control over the country’s political system. As a result, President Vladimir Putin is expected to extend his rule virtually unchallenged in a presidential election this month.

By YURAS KARMANAU and DASHA LITVINOVA Associated Press

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.