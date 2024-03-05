A timeline of restrictive laws that authorities have used to crack down on dissent in Putin’s Russia
By YURAS KARMANAU and DASHA LITVINOVA
Associated Press
TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Russian authorities have adopted a slew of laws restricting fundamental human rights, including freedom of speech and assembly, as well as the rights of minorities and religious groups. These laws have taken aim at "foreign agents" allegedly seeking to exert influence on Russia, members of the LGBTQ+ community, and organizations spreading information critical of the Kremlin or contrary to official narratives. They have helped the Kremlin to maintain tight control over the country's political system. As a result, President Vladimir Putin is expected to extend his rule virtually unchallenged in a presidential election this month.