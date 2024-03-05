5 things to know for March 5: Super Tuesday, Gaza, Ukraine, Haiti, Boeing



By AJ Willingham, CNN

(CNN) — There’s cutting cable and then there’s literally cutting cable: Telecom cables running along the bottom of the Red Sea have been damaged, disrupting an estimated quarter of internet and communications between Asia, Europe and the Middle East.

1. Super Tuesday

It’s Super Tuesday, the day when 16 states across the US have their primary elections and the view of the 2024 presidential race gets a little clearer. Today’s results could reveal regional strengths and weaknesses for President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump, who are all but guaranteed to clinch a 2020 election rematch.

For Trump, it’s also a day of relief. The Supreme Court on Monday ruled that Trump could not be removed from ballots in Colorado or any other state, brushing aside arguments that Trump constitutionally disqualified himself from the race with his actions around the January 6, 2021, insurrection at the US Capitol. The high court’s bottom line? States do not have the power to remove a candidate for federal office — especially the presidency — from the ballot under the Constitution’s “insurrectionist ban.”

Meanwhile, there are some interesting down-ballot elections today that could set up game-changing contests later this year. The race to fill the California Senate seat held for decades by the late Dianne Feinstein will be cut down to a final pair of hopefuls, while a newly drawn district in Alabama, more friendly to Democrats (by court order), is expected to choose its new representative. And in North Carolina, the most hotly contested governor’s race of the year will formally lock in standard-bearers for both parties. Here’s what to watch for as people head to the polls.

2. Gaza

A United Nations team has found “clear and convincing” information that hostages in Gaza were sexually abused, and the UN special envoy on sexual violence said there were “reasonable grounds” to believe such violence is ongoing. However, the UN team was not able to meet with any victims of sexual violence from Hamas’ October 7 attack, and most of the evidence was circumstantial. Pramila Patten, the UN special envoy, said a lack of survivors or witnesses made firsthand accounts difficult to collect. Meanwhile, The UN agency for Palestinian refugees has accused Israel of detaining and torturing some of its staffers, coercing them into making false confessions about its alleged ties to Hamas.

3. Ukraine

Ukrainian investigators are demanding answers after a Russian drone strike on the city of Odesa left 12 dead, including five children. Odesa, a strategic city in southern Ukraine on the Black Sea, is no stranger to Russian strikes, but the Saturday attack was particularly deadly. Now, investigators are trying to determine what type of drone was used. Given the damage, some speculate the drone might have been modified to cause a bigger impact.

4. Haiti

Haiti has been gripped by gang violence and its citizens are at a breaking point. Since last week, a wave of highly coordinated gang attacks has rocked the capital of Port-au-Prince, with armed groups burning down police stations and freeing prisoners in what one gang leader described as a direct challenge to Haiti’s unpopular Prime Minister Ariel Henry. Gangs control 80% of the capital, according to UN estimates, and are fighting to seize the rest. Frequent civilian protests reveal a populace deeply unhappy with the country’s leadership. Many Haitians blame Henry for rapidly ceding ground to the gangs and refusing to hold elections that could give the country a fresh start.

5. Boeing

The FAA has found multiple problems with Boeing’s production practices following a six-week audit triggered by the January 5 door plug blowout on an Alaska Airlines’ 737 Max 9. In a news release, the FAA said it “identified non-compliance issues in Boeing’s manufacturing process control, parts handling and storage, and product control,” but did not provide additional detail. Boeing said it is prepared to do what is needed to improve quality. Several agencies are investigating the aftermath of the Alaska Airlines incident, including the National Transportation Safety Board and the Justice Department. When concluded, this FAA audit will likely be used in future congressional hearings involving the company.

