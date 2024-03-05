$1,000 reward out for information regarding the double burglary of Colorado Springs business

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - On Sunday, March 3, a security alarm woke the CEO and founder of Borealis Fatbikes up. That's when he noticed clear security camera footage of two individuals breaking through the front door of his shop off Academy Blvd. and riding out on two one-of-a-kind Borealis Fatbikes, each retailing for thousands of dollars.

"None of the bikes still had pedals, so I don't know how they rode them away, which is kind of funny," Kaczmarek said.

"I came back early, boarded up the windows, and figured, okay, this hopefully is just a one-time event," CEO and founder of Borealis Fatbikes Stece Kaczmarek said.

It was not. The next day, early Monday morning two thieves came to break the other part of the door and make it out with two Ebikes from Borealis Fatbikes.

Colorado Springs police say that they are actively investigating both incidents.

"Comical is the wrong term, but they [will] need a battery charger for the main battery which has a special key, just like your car has a special key," Kaczmarek said. "This bike is going to last for 4 hours and then the motor is going to die."

Kaczmarek says that they know the serial numbers of all the bikes stolen. More than that, the bikes are unique and often made-to-order for a fanbase that knows a lot about the brand. Because of that, if the bikes are re-sold, it will be easy for the buyer to notice they have been stolen.

The thieves made it out with $16,000 worth of bikes. For Kaczmarek, however, it's not just about the money. On Sunday morning, the thieves got a hold of the first-ever prototype of a Borealis fat bike, which holds a lot of sentimental value to the company.

"So losing prototype member one is kind of a sentimental deal. When we started the company, we spent a lot of time getting the geometry right, the graphics right," Kaczmarek said.

That's part of why the company is offering a $1,000 reward to anyone who calls CSPD with more information.

"It would be really, really cool to get that bike back. That's part of the reason why we're offering the $1,000 reward is to hopefully find these guys [and] find the bikes," Kaczmarek said.