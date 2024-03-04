The man sought in New York in the fatal bludgeoning at a hotel won’t waive extradition from Arizona

PHOENIX (AP) — The man sought in New York in the fatal bludgeoning of a woman at a hotel last month said in an Arizona courtroom that he would not waive extradition while he’s prosecuted for two subsequent stabbing attacks on women in Phoenix. Raad Almansoori is being held without bond in Phoenix on charges of attempted murder and other counts associated with the stabbings of two women that occurred after he traveled to Arizona from New York. Bond in the separate flight from justice case is $5 million. The Arizona case sparked a feud between the Republican Maricopa County attorney and the Democratic Manhattan district attorney.

