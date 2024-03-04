San Francisco votes on measures to compel drug treatment and give police surveillance cameras

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Voters in San Francisco are weighing in on a pair of public safety measures on Tuesday’s ballot that reflect frustration over crime and drug use in the politically liberal city. One proposition would compel treatment for adult welfare recipients who use illegal drugs if they want to receive cash benefits. The other proposition would grant police the use of drones and surveillance cameras, among other increased powers. Mayor London Breed placed the two measures on the March 5 ballot. She is a centrist Democrat who faces a tough reelection battle in November. Opponents say the measures will not make people safer if approved.

