Russia’s top court upholds decision barring anti-Ukraine war hopeful from presidential race

Russia’s Supreme Court has upheld a ruling barring liberal politician Boris Nadezhdin from running in the upcoming presidential election. Nadezhdin, a city council member, was nominated by the Civic Initiative party to run in an election President Vladimir Putin is all but set to win. He has been vocal against the war in Ukraine, garnering support among opposition-minded Russians. In a statement on Monday, Nadezhdin said he would continue to appeal his case. Nadezhdin secured 105,000 signatures, more than the required 100,000, backing him to contest. However, the Central Election Commission in February declared more than 9,000 of the signatures invalid — enough to disqualify him from the race.

By The Associated Press

