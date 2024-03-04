Poland’s prime minister criticizes Hungary and Slovakia foreign ministers for meeting Lavrov

VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has sharply criticized the Hungarian and Slovak foreign ministers for meeting with their Russian counterpart during a regional forum in Turkey. Tusk said that meeting Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the same day that Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was buried in Moscow was “not just an expression of good or bad taste.” He said the meeting with Lavrov “is just another sign of the Hungarian government, which we find difficult to accept for moral and political reasons.” Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto and Slovak Foreign Minister Juraj Blanár met with Lavrov on Friday during the Antalya Diplomacy Forum gathering. Szijjarto posted details of their dinner on his social media profile.

