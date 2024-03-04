Philadelphia LGBTQ leaders arrested in traffic stop the mayor calls ‘concerning’

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker says she’s very concerned by the arrest of two of the city’s top LGBTQ leaders during a highway stop. Parker’s aide Celena Morrison leads the city’s Office of LGBT Affairs. Morrison’s husband, Darius McLean, runs a community center. Both are Black while the Pennsylvania state trooper involved appears to be white. Morrison recorded part of their arrest. The trooper can be heard threatening to use a Taser gun on Morrison while she tells him she works for the mayor. Her husband was handcuffed on the pavement along the highway shoulder during a rainstorm.

