Opinion: Lessons Biden can learn from Jon Stewart and ‘SNL’ ahead of his State of the Union speech

Opinion by Dean Obeidallah

(CNN) — The adage “show, don’t tell” sends the message that it’s far more convincing to make a point with one’s actions than with words. That lesson was also underscored this week during the opening sketch of “Saturday Night Live.”

The show lampooned the myriad allies of President Joe Biden who have defended him vociferously against critics who suggest he may be too old to run again for the highly demanding job of US president. Some of those voicing concerns have said they worry in particular about Biden’s cognitive abilities after a series of verbal stumbles.

But members of Biden’s team have insisted that when he’s not in the spotlight, the president is as sharp as a tack — an assertion that “SNL” took to humorous excess on Saturday.

“Behind closed doors, Joe is incredible,” said cast member Michael Longfellow playing the role of California’s Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, in response to an interview question from CNN anchor Dana Bash — played by Heidi Gardner — about mounting public concern over Biden’s age.

“SNL” presented a litany of Biden defenders including White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre (SNL’s Ego Nwodim) and US Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas (Marcello Hernández).

Nwodim as Jean-Pierre — who in the skit describes Biden as “the most vigorous man I’ve ever known” — displays what is supposed to be the president’s packed daily schedule, including a 7 a.m. entry for a SoulCycle class, adding, “And I’m not talking about taking one. He leads it.”

This is a Joe Biden, we learn, who when outside of the public eye is quickly dispatching all comers in speed chess, besting NBA player Draymond Green (“SNL”’s Devon Walker) of the Golden State Warriors at pickup basketball and trouncing the members of the Joint Chiefs of Staff in a pushup contest.

The SNL sketch makes the same very good point that comedian Jon Stewart raised during the first show following his return to hosting duties at “The Daily Show” last month.

Stewart played a clip of Vice President Kamala Harris assuring an audience that in closed-door meetings Biden is “smart … on his game … and on top of it all.” Stewart — in a tone of voice that was as playful as it was incredulous — responded: “Did anyone film that? … That would be good to show to people.”

Again, show — don’t tell. And this week, Biden will have the opportunity to do just that. On Thursday, he takes center stage at the State of the Union, the perfect vehicle to show his vigor and mental acuity to the American people. With the nation watching, the president can mollify any concerns over his age or cognitive skills while delivering a bold, powerful and at least occasionally amusing address.

That’s what Biden did with great success last year. His 2023 State of the Union speech was a master class in which he perfectly handled GOP hecklers.

When GOP lawmakers like Marjorie Taylor Green and others booed Biden after he stated that some Republicans wanted to cut Social Security and Medicare, he didn’t become flustered. Instead, he addressed the hecklers directly, saying, “So folks, as we all apparently agree, Social Security and Medicare is off the books now, right?” This prompted a loud cheer from even Republicans.

Biden responded, “We’ve got unanimity,” adding jokingly, “I enjoy conversion.” A CNN flash poll found that 72% of those watching had a positive view of the speech.

That same command of policy combined with sharp wit and a bit of levity is what Biden needs as the 2024 presidential race gets underway in earnest. We saw Biden do just that last week while appearing on NBC’s “Late Night with Seth Meyers.”

After Meyers asked the “age question,” Biden responded by joking, “You got to take a look at the other guy, he’s about as old as I am, but he can’t remember his wife’s name.” (Biden was referring to a recent speech where former President Donald Trump appeared to refer to his wife Melania as “Mercedes,” a claim debunked by fact-checkers.)

After the laughs died down, Biden pivoted to more substantive issues, dismissing age as a major impediment to doing the job of president. “It’s about how old your ideas are,” he said before lambasting Trump. “Look, this is a guy who wants to take us back. He wants to take us back on Roe v. Wade. He wants to take us back on a whole range of issues that are — 50, 60 years, they’ve been solid American positions.”

That’s the perfect approach: Biden delivered a joke addressing his age then quickly turned the focus of the discussion to issues that will help Democrats win at the ballot box, such as protecting reproductive freedom. By contrast, Trump has frequently bragged about terminating Roe v. Wade, which for five decades protected a woman’s right to abortion access.

Trump and the GOP may be thrilled that millions of women in GOP-controlled states are now forced against their will to carry a fetus to term with few or no exceptions, but a 2023 CNN poll found that 64% of Americans disapprove of the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe. And as we’ve seen in numerous elections since the law was overturned, the issue appears to have motivated voters to cast ballots for candidates who support reproductive freedom.

I’m not saying Biden should turn the SOTU speech into a standup set at The Improv. But using comedy — be it self-deprecating humor or barbs aimed at his political opponents — is well within Biden’s wheelhouse. Every State of the Union speech is important for an incumbent president. This Thursday is Biden’s most important ever — and it’s the ideal place for him to turn things around, amid news reports that his poll numbers have been soft, even among his base.

Biden also needs, of course, to lay out a bold vision for a second term that will inspire people to vote, addressing domestic concerns as well as foreign policy issues such as a new approach to the war in Gaza demanded by the large protest vote in last Tuesday’s Democratic primary in Michigan. But a little levity sprinkled here and there, showing that he still has what it takes, can only help his case with voters.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.