New Jersey waters down proposed referendum on new fossil fuel power plant ban

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey voters may get the chance in November to weigh in on whether new power plans that burn fossil fuels should be banned. But if they do, any ban would come with a big loophole that would still permit emergency backup plants that burn fossil fuels. A state Senate committee on Monday added the exception to a bill that would authorize a referendum on changing the state’s Constitution. As originally written, the measure would have asked voters whether to ban all new fossil fuel plants. But state Sen. Bob Smith says emergency backups are still needed, even as environmental groups say the ban does not go far enough.

