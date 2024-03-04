Nevada Democratic US Sen. Jacky Rosen, at union hall rally, makes reelection bid official

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada U.S. Sen. Jacky Rosen has announced that she has officially filed for reelection in a presidential battleground state that is a top GOP target in a challenging 2024 Senate map. The first-term moderate Democrat launched her campaign last year, and Republican challengers have crowded their primary field to oppose her. They include Sam Brown, a retired Army captain who ran for Senate in 2022 and has backing from party leaders in Washington, D.C. On Monday, Rosen told a Las Vegas rally of plumbers and pipefitters, firefighters, electrical workers and powerful local hotel workers that their backing will be key to keeping Democratic control of the U.S. Senate.

