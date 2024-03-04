LA County’s progressive district attorney faces crowded field of 11 challengers in reelection bid

LOS ANGELES (AP) — One of the country’s most progressive prosecutors is set to be tested as he seeks reelection against 11 challengers to remain the district attorney of Los Angeles County. Tuesday’s nonpartisan primary pits incumbent George Gascón against opponents ranging from line prosecutors in his own office to former federal prosecutors to county judges. A candidate must receive a 50%-plus-one vote to win the primary outright. That’s an unlikely outcome in the largest-ever field to seek the office. Anything less triggers a runoff race between the top two candidates in November. Experts believe Gascón will survive the primary but are less optimistic about his chances in the general election.

