Judge rejects Sen. Bob Menendez’s claims that search warrants in bribery case were unconstitutional

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge has rejected U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez’s claims that search warrants leading to corruption charges and the discovery of gold bars and cash at his New Jersey home were unconstitutional. Judge Sidney H. Stein ruled Monday that multiple warrants used to conduct 2022 searches of the Democrat’s email accounts and his home were properly sought and carried out. The senator’s lawyers claimed warrants were “riddled with material misrepresentation and omissions that deceived the authorizing magistrate judge.” But Stein says any omissions were not intentional or material and a hearing is not necessary to explore the claims further.

