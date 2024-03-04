Houston Awaits City Council’s Verdict on United Airlines’ Terminal B Revamp at IAH

By Francis Page, Jr.

March 4, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — A monumental decision awaits the Houston City Council this Wednesday, March 6, as Mayor John Whitmire positions the United Airlines Terminal B expansion proposal at George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) on the imminent council docket.

Poised for a financial infusion, the council will deliberate on a pivotal $150 million funding ordinance drawn from the Airport System Consolidated Construction Fund of 2011. This memorandum between the City of Houston and United Airlines is a steppingstone towards a groundbreaking $2.55 billion enhancement project aimed at tripling Terminal B’s current capacity.

The legacy of Terminal B, dating back to its inception in 1969, is set for a transformative leap into the future. This project promises to revitalize the terminal’s structure, originally designed for a bygone era, enhancing the flow on curbs and thoroughfares, and setting a new benchmark for safety and aesthetics in travel hubs.

Key developments include the construction of 40 innovative gates for domestic and international routes, a state-of-the-art ticketing, security, and baggage claim processor, and the addition of two modern concourses. The ripple effect of this expansion is the creation of over 3,000 jobs, injecting vitality into Houston’s job market.

Mayor Whitmire champions the initiative, underscoring the importance of world-class amenities for Houston as a global metropolis attracting millions to IAH. “We’ve scrutinized this proposal from every angle,” Mayor Whitmire asserts. “Houston deserves premier facilities, and we’re committed to achieving this without cutting corners.”

United Airlines, through the voice of COO Toby Enqvist, reiterates its allegiance to Houston, indicating that the Terminal B project is a cornerstone of their ‘United Next’ growth plans, reinforcing their status as Houston’s premier airline and redefining the air travel experience.

The financial blueprint reveals United Airlines’ investment surpassing $1.9 billion, complemented by the City’s earmarked $624 million for necessary preliminary projects. These costs are anticipated to be fully recuperated post-completion via airport rates and charges, in strict adherence to federal regulations governing airport revenues.

IAH’s Terminal B makeover symbolizes a strategic investment in Houston’s economic trajectory, offering a sophisticated passenger experience through the latest technological advances and contemporary conveniences. “This is more than a renovation; it’s a commitment to progress and a nod to Houston’s future as a global aviation nexus,” comments Jim Szczesniak, Director of Aviation for Houston Airports.

The ramifications of this project extend beyond travel; it’s a boon for business and tourism, amplifying Houston’s appeal as a top-tier destination. “Houston’s surging airport traffic mirrors our ascent as a travel hub,” states Michael Heckman, President & CEO of Houston First Corporation. “United’s commitment to the community is commendable, and we fully endorse the Terminal B expansion.”

In closing, Steve Kean, President and CEO of the Greater Houston Partnership, applauds the impending project. “United’s investment is a testament to Houston’s thriving economy. Mayor Whitmire, Controller Chris Hollins, City Council members, and Airport Director Szczesniak have our gratitude for backing this initiative. Kudos to United’s team, including CEO Scott Kirby, Gerry Laderman of the Partnership Board, and Phil Griffith, VP – Houston Hub, for their unwavering dedication to our city.”

With the city council’s decision on the horizon, Houstonians eagerly anticipate the next chapter in IAH’s history – a chapter poised to redefine the city’s skyline and economic future.

