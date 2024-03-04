Former NFL player Braylon Edwards says he broke up a locker room assault of an 80-year-old man

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (AP) — A man has been charged with attempted murder in a locker room attack at a suburban Detroit YMCA. It could have been worse if former NFL player Braylon Edwards didn’t intervene. Edwards says he was just minding his business Friday when he heard a dispute about loud music at the recreation center in Farmington Hills. He says he heard a “thud” and turned around. Police say an 80-year-old man was being attacked. Edwards says he stepped in to stop the assault of the man, who had a head injury. Court documents list Edwards as a key witness. He played eight seasons in the NFL, mostly for the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets.

