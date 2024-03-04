Do AI video-generators dream of San Pedro? Madonna among early adopters of AI’s next wave
By MATT O’BRIEN
AP Technology Writer
Making instant videos is the next wave of generative artificial intelligence, much like chatbots and image-generators before it. And the pop star Madonna is among the early adopters. Madonna’s team used an AI text-to-video tool to make moving images of swirling clouds featured in her ongoing Celebration Tour. The AI-generated visuals appear on big screens behind Madonna when she sings the 1980s hit song “La Isla Bonita.” AI-generated videos appear easy to make — just describe a few words and out pops a brand-new video — but the results can be jerky, short and with uncanny distortions. That could change as the technology improves.