California voters will set matchups for key US House races on Super Tuesday

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Control of the U.S. House of Representatives won’t be decided on Tuesday. But voters in California will set the matchups for some of the country’s most competitive races in November. All the state’s 52 congressional seats have primary elections on Tuesday. The top two vote-getters in each race will advance to the general election, regardless of party affiliation. Democrats currently hold 41 of those seats. That’s why Republican wins are crucial to the GOP’s efforts to defend its slim majority in Congress. About 10 races figure to be competitive. Democrats are dominant in the state overall, but Republicans have strength in the Southern California suburbs and the Central Valley farm belt.

