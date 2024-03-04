California man is first in the US to be charged with smuggling greenhouse gases, prosecutors say

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A Southern California man was arrested on suspicion of smuggling refrigerants into the U.S. from Mexico. Federal prosecutors said Monday that he’s the first person to be charged with violating regulations intended to curb the use of greenhouse gases that contribute to climate change. Investigators say he posted them for sale on the internet. The defendant pleaded not guilty. Officials say it’s the first prosecution in the U.S. to include charges related to a 2020 law that prohibits the importation of hydrofluorocarbons without permission from the Environmental Protection Agency.

