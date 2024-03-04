AP Decision Notes: What to expect in Texas’ state and presidential primaries

WASHINGTON (AP) — Less than a week after staging rival events on the banks of the Rio Grande River along the U.S.-Mexico border, President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump will face voters on the Texas primary ballot in a state that has openly clashed with the Biden administration over how to address a record number of illegal border crossings. Trump once again will face former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, who has yet to win a contest this year. Biden faces U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips and self-help author Marianne Williamson. Sixteen states and American Samoa hold nominating contests on Super Tuesday.

