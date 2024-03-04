2 snowmobilers killed in separate avalanches in Washington and Idaho

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — Officials say two snowmobilers were killed in separate avalanches in Washington state and in Idaho. The Northwest Avalanche Center says two snowmobilers riding in the Cascade Mountains west of Yakima, Washington, on Friday triggered a slide in a bowl near Darland Mountain that fully buried one of them. Emergency officials say a snowmobiler riding with a friend was killed in an avalanche in Idaho that same day in the southern Selkirk Mountains in the state’s panhandle region. According to Avalanche.org, 10 people have been killed in avalanches this year in the U.S.

