Tim Scott lost his own presidential bid. But he’s gotten Donald Trump’s attention for vice president

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Donald Trump easily won South Carolina’s GOP primary. but the biggest winner on that night last month might have been Tim Scott. The South Carolina senator’s enthusiastic campaigning for the former president has been generating buzz about Scott’s prospects as Trump’s potential pick for a running mate. Scott played a starring role in his home state’s primary, hyping Trump at rallies and in interviews. During a Fox News town hall, Trump taped a segment in which the two men appeared together on stage in matching red ties. It was a visual that made them look like they were already a ticket.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.