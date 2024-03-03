Sean McGirr unveils debut at iconoclastic Alexander McQueen in Paris
By THOMAS ADAMSON
AP Fashion Writer
PARIS (AP) — In an industrial warehouse bathed in the chill of anticipation, Sean McGirr debuted as McQueen’s creative director, stepping into the vast shadow left by Sarah Burton. His collection, under the banner “Rough opulence,” aimed to “unveil the animal within,” marrying Gothic allure with historical nods and the brand’s signature tailoring. The presentation was a dramatic display of fashion as art, featuring entwined models in black laminated dresses and footwear reminiscent of horse hooves, symbolizing a theme of constriction. Despite occasionally veering towards the heavy-handed with Renaissance sleeves and bulky knits, McGirr’s debut largely played it safe, with moments of audacity peeking through the somber overtone.