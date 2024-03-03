Republican Rep. Steve Womack of Arkansas faces challenge from state lawmaker in GOP primary

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Republican Steve Womack faces a challenge from the right in the Arkansas primary from a state lawmaker trying to portray the congressman as not conservative enough. Womack is running against state Sen. Clint Penzo in Tuesday’s Republican primary for the 3rd Congressional district in northwest Arkansas. Womack is the only one of the state’s four U.S. House members facing a primary challenge this year. Womack is running months after he stoked speculation he’d retire. He’s running with several advantages, including endorsements from the state’s top Republicans and conservative groups. He also has far outpaced Penzo in fundraising for the seat.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.