Organizations work to assist dozens of families displaced by Texas wildfires

McALLEN, Texas (AP) — As firefighters battle against strong winds in their efforts to contain the unprecedented wildfires in the Texas Panhandle, humanitarian organizations are pivoting their attention to dozens of families believed to be displaced by the blazes. The Hutchison County United Ways says they’ve heard that at least 150 homes have been impacted by fires in their county. While donations have poured in since the fires erupted, some cities are asking the public to redirect their efforts toward cleanup supplies. As of Sunday afternoon, the Smokehouse Creek fire, which has burned over 1 million acres, was 15% contained. Two others that have burned a combined 180,000 acres were 60% contained.

