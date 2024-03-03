More than 300 looking for Sumner Co. teen as search reaches day 6

By Danica Sauter

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — On Saturday, more than 300 people joined in the search for missing 15-year-old Sebastian Rogers, marking the sixth day since he disappeared.

Chief Deputy Eric Craddock with the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office said that a private reward for finding him is in the works.

On Friday, the Franklin Police Department sent a dive team to help search for Rogers.

Rogers left his home in the Shackle Island area sometime late Sunday night or early Monday morning.

An AMBER alert was issued on behalf of Rogers. State and local authorities are continuing to search for him using helicopters, drones and search-and-rescue dogs, as well as hundreds of trained professionals on foot.

The Sumner County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to ask everyone in the area to review footage from security and trail cameras, focusing on Sunday afternoon through Monday morning.

“We believe even the smallest detail could be the key to finding Sebastian,” the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

Officials are also encouraging people to continue to search their properties for possible areas such as sheds, garages, tarps, dense brush, etc.

“Think of places where a child might seek shelter or could accidentally become trapped,” The Sumner County Sheriff’s Office said.

