Missing UT Dallas student found dead, university authorities confirm

By S.E. Jenkins

DALLAS (KTVT) — A University of Texas – Dallas sophomore who had been missing since last week was confirmed dead by university authorities.

Twenty-year-old Andrew Li from Houston was last seen leaving his dorm on the evening of Feb. 24.

A letter to students, staff and faculty from UT Dallas Vice President for Student Affairs, Dr. Gene Fitch says Li was not found on campus and the cause of his death is under investigation.

“We all grieve with Andrew’s family and friends at this sorrowful outcome,” the letter reads. “We offer our sincere condolences to all who knew him.”

The missing student’s mother said Li left his cell phone, backpack and laptop in his room and just disappeared. She said she last spoke with him on the phone Thursday and got worried when a friend of his on campus couldn’t locate him.

UT Dallas police listed Li as missing on Wednesday but said there was no indication of any foul play and no threat to the campus community.

Li will be honored at the Comets Remember ceremony on March 19, an annual events that honors all UT Dallas students who have passed away in this academic year.

UT Dallas said appointments are available at the Student Counseling Center, and 24/7 counseling is available through UTDTALK by calling 972-883-8255 and TimelyCare.

