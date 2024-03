AP photographer Tsafrir Abayov has been covering the border between Israel and Gaza for almost 20 years. When he saw a group of female Israeli soldiers taking a selfie with a devastated Palestinian neighborhood in the background, he knew he had a photo. He usually photographs tanks at the location. Here’s how he made the extraordinary image.

