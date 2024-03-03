German defense minister said leaked audio is part of Russia’s ‘information war’ against West

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Germany’s defense minister has described Russia’s leak of a conversation by ranking German military officers as part of Russia’s “information war” against the West. Boris Pistorius said Sunday the aim was to create discord within Germany. In the audio recording leaked by Russian state media on Friday, German military officers can be heard discussing support for Ukraine, including the potential use of Taurus missiles. The audio was leaked on the same day that the late opposition politician Alexei Navalny was laid to rest after his still-unexplained death two weeks ago in an Arctic penal colony. Pistorius said the timing was not a coincidence.

