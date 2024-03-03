French police hunt an assailant who attacked a man near a Paris synagogue

PARIS (AP) — French authorities are searching for an assailant who attacked a man near a synagogue in Paris, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said late Saturday. Darmanin said the attack on a man on Friday evening was “a new antisemitic attack.” In a post on X, formerly Twitter, the interior minister said authorities are working tirelessly to apprehend the perpetrator of “this unspeakable act.” French media reported that an assailant was seen physically and verbally assaulting a man in his early 60s on Friday evening as he was leaving a synagogue in Paris’s 20th arrondissement. Earlier, Darmanin ordered police prefectures in France to strengthen protections around Jewish schools and places of worship.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.